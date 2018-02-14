Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar give some solid relationship advice on Valentine's Day - watch exclusive video

Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar play two ambitious individuals who want to buy a house in Mumbai in their next film, Love Per Square Foot, which releases today on Netflix. Both of them are in unusual relationships with different people when they bump into one another. They hit it off while having coffee and decide to rent a house together to get some private space for themselves. They pose as a fake couple and as they start staying with each other, they come close and fall in love with each other. The chaos that follows, the ups and downs of their relationships and much more forms the rest of the story. With the film revolving around relationships and their dynamics, we had to ask Vicky and Angira about some relationship advice. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ajay Devgn's Mayday release date, Karni Sena warns Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Pathan and Tiger 3 to resume

So the duo became BollywoodLife's love gurus for Valentine's Day and gave us some solid relationship advices. While playing a Valentine's Day rapid fire, the actors opened up about a lot of things. From talking about things couples should do, should not do, the cliched things about Valentine's Day to the worst pick-up lines used on them, they made a lot of surprising revelations. Talking about things couples should do, Angira mentioned, "Couples should start giving each other space, whoever is not, should start giving each other space." Vicky, on the other hand, added, "I feel a couple should never check each other's phones. I feel if there are some trust issues, then let it be."

Vicky and Angira also mentioned how flowers and cards should be done away with on Valentine's Day, while the actress even revealed to us the worst pick up like she had heard about, which went as, "Hey boy, are you a daredevil on the streets or a punishers in between the sheets?" Anyway, with Love Per Square Foot releasing today, on Valentine's Day (February 14), stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Netflix's first original Indian film right here.