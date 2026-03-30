Dhurandhar 2 को YouTube पर किया गया लीक, फैंस ने आदित्य धर को किया अलर्ट...

बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) की फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' (Dhurandhar 2) सिनेमाघरों में धमाल मचा रही है और मेकर्स को मालामाल कर रही है. इस फिल्म ने 12वें दिन 900 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई की तरह कदम बढ़ा दिए थे. फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' भले ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाल कर रही है लेकिन इसके मेकर्स के लिए बुरी खबर सामने आई है. दरअसल, फिल्म का पाइरेटेड वर्जन कथित तौर पर यूट्यूब पर अपलोग कर दिया गया. सोशल मीडिया के कई यूजर्स ने फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' के डायरेक्टर आदित्य धर (Aditya Dhar) से इसकी शिकायत कर एक्शन लेने की बात कही है. आइए जानते हैं कि ये पूरा मामला क्या है.
@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTubeAlso Read
Please raise a complaint on YouTube...Also Read
I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum
I love the storytelling and cinematography so much.
Cried on the last scene.
YouTube channel name:-
A2z movie
— Gunjan Mehta (@Gunjan_2706) March 30, 2026
@AdityaDharFilms Sir this is please check youtube there is dhurandhar 2 almost uploaded... Some blasted jealous of ur movie theatre still going full... please remove from YouTube.. check any other more i don't no.....? Bharat Mata ki Jai
— pramod rajs (@RajsPramod24831) March 30, 2026
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