ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • Hindi
  • News and Gossip
  • Dhurandhar 2 को YouTube पर किया गया लीक, फैंस ने आदित्य धर को किया अलर्ट...

Dhurandhar 2 को YouTube पर किया गया लीक, फैंस ने आदित्य धर को किया अलर्ट

Dhurandhar 2 Full Movie Leaked On Youtube: रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म 'धुरधंर 2' को यूट्यूब लीक करके मेकर्स को चूना लगाया गया है. इसके बाद फैंस ने डायरेक्टर आदित्य धर को अलर्ट किया है.

By: Shashikant Mishra  |  Published: March 30, 2026 10:28 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 को YouTube पर किया गया लीक, फैंस ने आदित्य धर को किया अलर्ट
फिल्म धुरंधर 2 यूट्यूब पर लीक हो गई है.

बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) की फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' (Dhurandhar 2) सिनेमाघरों में धमाल मचा रही है और मेकर्स को मालामाल कर रही है. इस फिल्म ने 12वें दिन 900 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई की तरह कदम बढ़ा दिए थे. फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' भले ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाल कर रही है लेकिन इसके मेकर्स के लिए बुरी खबर सामने आई है. दरअसल, फिल्म का पाइरेटेड वर्जन कथित तौर पर यूट्यूब पर अपलोग कर दिया गया. सोशल मीडिया के कई यूजर्स ने फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' के डायरेक्टर आदित्य धर (Aditya Dhar) से इसकी शिकायत कर एक्शन लेने की बात कही है. आइए जानते हैं कि ये पूरा मामला क्या है.

Also Read
Dhurandhar TV Premiere: 'धुरंधर' को टीवी पर देखने के लिए रहें तैयार, जानें कब और किस चैनल पर आएगी फिल्म?

बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, साउथ, भोजपुरी और टीवी जगत की ताजा खबरों के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

About the Author

Shashikant Mishra

शशिकांत मिश्र 10 साल से खबरों की दुनिया में हैं. अब इनका सफर बॉलीवुड लाइफ के साथ आगे बढ़ रहा है. एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री की हर गतिविधि पर पैनी नजर रखते हैं और लोगों तक तेजी से खबरें पहुंचाते हैं. इसके साथ ही सिनेमा की दुनिया से जुड़े सितारों की पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल लाइफ की जानकारी लेकर आते हैं. रिसर्च बेस्ड आर्टिकल लिखने में दिलचस्पी रखते हैं. फिल्मी ...और पढ़ें
Tags Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar 2 Entertainment News Ranveer Singh