Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 में उड़ाया गया Madhurima Tuli का मजाक, एक्ट्रेस ने वीडियो बनाकर चैनल को लगाई लताड़

Vishal Aditya Singh's ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli makes a humble request to colors channel: रिएलिटी शो को हिट कराने के लिए मेकर्स तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपनाते है। 'बिग बॉस 13' (Bigg Boss 13) में मधुरिमा तुली और विशाल आदित्य सिंह (Vishal Aditya Singh) का पैन वाला सीन काफी वायरल हुआ था। हाल ही में खतरों के खिलाड़ी 11 (Khatron Ke Khiladi 11) में उसी वाकये को फिर से दोहराया गया। इस वजह के चलते सोशल मीडिया पर दर्शकों ने मेकर्स को जमकर लताड़ा था। अब मधुरिमा तुली ने भी इस पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ दी है। मधुरिमा तुली ने एक वीडियो शेयर करके कलर्स चैनल के कर्ता-धर्ता को जमकर खरी खोटी सुनाई है। वीडियो में मधुरिमा तुली ने पूरी तरह से अपनी भड़ास निकाली है।