Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty और Raveena Tandon ने 'चुरा के दिल मेरा' गाने पर डांस, यूजर ने कहा 'Akshay Kumar भी होते, तो..'

Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon Dance on 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' Song: डांस बेस्ड रिएलिटी शो 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 4' (Super Dancer Chapter 4) के मंच पर रवीना टंडन (Raveena Tandon) और शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) को 'चुरा के दिल मेरा' गाने पर डांस करते हुए देखने के बाद हरकोई हैरान है।