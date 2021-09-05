Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon Dance on 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' Song: 90 के दशक की मशहूर अदाकाराओं में से एक रवीना टंडन (Raveena Tandon) टीवी के डांस बेस्ड रिएलिटी शो 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 4' (Super Dancer Chapter 4) में बतौर गेस्ट नजर आईं। इस शो में रवीना टंडन ने शिल्पा शेट्टी के साथ मिलकर सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 4 के मंच पर 'चुरा के दिल मेरा' गाने पर डांस किया। दोनों अदाकाराओं के जबरदस्त डांस को देखने के बाद दर्शकों को अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की याद गई। बताते चलें, अक्षय कुमार ने 90 के दशक में शिल्पा शेट्टी और रवीना टंडन को डेट किया था। एक समय ये दोनों एक्ट्रेस एक दूसरे की शक्ल देखना पसंद नहीं करती थीं लेकिन आज सुपर डांसर 4 के मंच पर दोनों को एक साथ डांस करते हुए देखने के बाद हरकोई हैरान है। फिलहाल देखिए ये शानदार डांस वीडियो... Also Read - Shang-Chi Box Office Day 1 Collection: मार्वेल की फिल्म ने Akshay Kumar को चटा दी धूल, पहले दिन ही कमा डाले इतने करोड़