From Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s hook-up rumours amid his breakup with Camila Morrone to ‘September Husband’ trending on social media on BTS member Jungkook’s birthday; many more Hollywood and international films and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed an important update about your favourite star, don’t worry, as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the Hollywood industry today. Below is the list of trending Hollywood news of the day… Also Read - Happy Jungkook Day: Here's what Kim Taehyung, Jimin and other Bangtan Boys felt about their Golden Maknae

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid hooked up during summer?

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the news for his breakup with Camila Morrone, and now, a report in InTouch Weekly claims that during the summer the Titanic actor hooked up with Gigi Hadid. A source stated that they are super attracted to each other. However, another source told InTouch Weekly that they are just good friends and are hanging out together. Also Read - BTS: Amidst Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating rumours, the fomer's dad makes a public appearance as he picks up an award for his son [Report]

Happy Birthday Jungkook: 'SEPTEMBER HUSBAND' trends on Twitter due to J-Hope – here's why

It’s BTS member Jungkook’s birthday today, and from ARMY to his fellow band members wished him on social media. Soon, ‘September Husband’ started trending on Twitter due to J-Hope.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/happy-birthday-jungkook-september-husband-trends-on-twitter-due-to-j-hope-heres-why-entertainment-news-latest-kpop-updates-2172758/ Also Read - Happy Jungkook Day: From ranking himself lowest on looks to his gaming mania – UNKNOWN FACTS of Run BTS singer

Advertisement

BTS: Amidst Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating rumours, the former's dad makes a public appearance as he picks up an award for his son [Report]

BTS member Kim Taehyung has been in the news because of his rumoured relationship with Jennie. Meanwhile, recently Taehyung’s dad made an appearance to pick up an award on behalf of his son.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-amidst-kim-taehyung-jennie-dating-rumours-the-fomers-dad-makes-a-public-appearance-as-he-picks-up-an-award-for-his-son-report-2173177/

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says working in films like Aquaman is like ‘clown work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played the role of Black Manta in Aquaman, recently in an interview with Variety compared superhero movies with ‘clown work’. He said, “Something like Aquaman, that's clown work. Aquaman is not The Trial of the Chicago 7.” His statement has gone viral on social media.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone break-up: Titanic star and his bizarre 25-year-old age limit for girlfriends; check out past dating history

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's breakup has been making it to the headlines for the past couple of days. Recently, netizens marked that the actor only dates women who are less than 25.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/leonardo-dicaprio-camila-morrone-break-up-titanic-star-and-his-bizarre-25-year-old-age-limit-for-girlfriends-check-out-past-dating-history-entertainment-news-latest-hollywood-updates-2173158/