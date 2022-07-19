From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding to Blackpink’s Jennie Kim’s casting in The Idol to Rege Jean Page praising his The Gray Man co-star Dhanush; many Hollywood celebs and films made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her film. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the international entertainment industry today. Below is the list of trending Hollywood news… Also Read - Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away; Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani and others mourn Naam Gum Jayega singer’s demise

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their relationship to the next level; get married in a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas

This morning, we all woke up with the amazing news of and ’s wedding. The couple was in a relationship for the past many years and finally tied the knot. This is JLo’s fourth marriage, and Ben’s second. The fans of the couple are showering love on them on social media.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-take-their-relationship-to-the-next-level-get-married-in-a-drive-through-chapel-in-las-vegas-entertainment-news-2131213/

The Idol: HBO officially confirms Blackpink star Jennie Kim is a part of the Weeknd's show

Blackpink star Jennie Kim is all set to make her acting debut with HBO’s The Idol. Recently, the channel confirmed her casting and took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. Jennie’s fans are super excited about it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/the-idol-hbo-shares-pic-of-blackpink-star-jennie-kim-officially-confirming-that-shes-a-part-of-the-cast-of-the-weeknds-show-entertainment-news-2132068/

RRR for Oscars 2023: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's movie a frontrunner in Best International Feature Film category?

Every year a movie from India is sent to Oscars and it looks like for Oscar 2023 RRR can be the choice. The movie is getting a lot of praise internationally and Hollywood portal IndieWire has reported that RRR could win an Oscar in 2023.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rrr-ram-charan-jr-ntrs-movie-a-front-runner-for-best-international-feature-film-heres-what-we-know-entertainment-news-2131726/

BTS ARMY wants RM to collaborate with THESE 5 female pop stars ASAP

BTS leader RM is working on his third album and ARMY wants him to collaborate with some female pop stars. In the list, there’s Jessi, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/bts-army-wants-rm-to-collaborate-with-these-5-female-pop-stars-asap-entertainment-news-2131812/

Rege Jean Page praises his The Gray Man co-star Dhanush

has made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man which also stars Rege Jean Page in a pivotal role. Recently, in an interview with Collider, Page praised Dhanush and stated, "If Batman was twice as bad***, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in this film." The Gray Man was released in limited theatres last week, and it is slated to premiere on Netflix on 22nd July 2022.