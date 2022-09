From Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power getting a good response from the netizens to BTS’ V and BLACKPINKS’ Jennie Kim getting support from BLINKS and ARMY; many Hollywood and international films, celebs, and web series made it to the headlines today. We are here with the round-up of all the buzz that happened in Hollywood and the international entertainment industries. Below is the list of trending Hollywood news of the day… Also Read - BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's 'Do The Ride' verse in Sexy Nukim song leaves ARMY with NSFW thoughts [Read Tweets]

The Lord Of The Rings – The Rings Of Power review: Amazon Prime Video’s series makes a lasting impression; netizens call it a ‘gorgeous show’

Finally, the wait is over! The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Well, netizens are loving the series and they can’t stop praising the gorgeous visuals in it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/reviews/the-lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-review-amazon-prime-videos-series-makes-a-lasting-impression-netizens-call-it-a-gorgeous-show-entertainment-news-2174818/

BTS: Fans furious over BLACKPINK's Jennie's privacy being invaded after Kim Taehyung dating rumours; BLINKS and ARMY come together to slam the incident

There have been a lot of rumours about BTS’ V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's relationship. Jennie's privacy is being invaded because of it. But, BLINKS and ARMY came together to support Jennie; proving the power of fans.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-fans-furious-over-blackpinks-jennies-privacy-being-invaded-after-kim-taehyung-dating-rumours-blinks-and-army-come-together-to-slam-the-incident-entertainment-news-2174016/

' son Jayden OPENS up on why he doesn't talk to her mom and didn't attend her wedding

Britney Spears recently got married to Sam Asghari, and their wedding made it to the headlines for multiple reasons. Recently, Spears’ son Jayden revealed why he is not talking to his mother, and why he wasn’t there at the wedding.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/britney-spears-son-jayden-opens-up-on-why-he-doesnt-talk-to-her-mom-and-didnt-attend-her-wedding-entertainment-news-2174709/

shares 'disturbing' video about his porn addiction; says, 'Hollywood is a giant brothel, pornography destroyed my family' then deletes it

Kanye West recently posted a video and made a revelation about his porn addiction. He also made shocking statements about Hollywood and how pornography destroyed his family. However, he later deleted it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/kanye-west-shares-disturbing-video-about-his-porn-addiction-says-hollywood-is-a-giant-brothel-pornography-destroyed-my-family-then-deletes-it-2174944/

Brendan Gleeson joins the cast of Joker 2?

Joker 2 has been making it to the headlines for the past few months. Earlier, it was reported that has joined Joaquin Phoenix in the cast, and now, according to a report in Variety, veteran actor Brendan Gleeson will also be seen in the film which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux.