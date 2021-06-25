365 Days actor Michele Morrone calls online leak of his full-frontal nude pictures from the sets 'a big offence'

In a shocking incident, Italian actor Michele Morrone's full-frontal nude pictures from the sets of 365 Days sequel were leaked online. The paparazzi had clicked a series of shirtless pictures of the actor before stripping down completely for an erotic shower scene. The online leak that caused a stir on social media, came as a huge disappointment for Michele who called the incident a big offence to him. Also Read - Ram Gopal Verma: 365 Days is not about my failed marriage

Expressing his immense displeasure with the leak of his private images, Michele said in a statement, "As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me. I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally. I really appreciate what you've all done guys... as always, Thank you... I love you!!"

Michele became the man of the hour after his erotic film 365 Days released digitally last year. While women are in awe of his good looks, he says he does not mind being ugly for a film, as it is more important to be an artiste rather than a sexy man. Based on the first novel of a trilogy written by Blanka Lipinska, the film casts Morrone as a Sicilian mobster named Massimo Torricelli.

The Polish film had first hit the screens in Poland and then landed on a digital platform. Soon, he became an overnight sensation and his Instagram page was flooded with fire, heart and kisses emojis, and messages like "you are so hot" and " Ooh lala".

Talking about the female fan attention, he said with a smile, "I feel very good because I can feel the love from all the people. It's part of the game." But being in the limelight hasn't changed him. He shared that the only change that has happened in his life, after the success of the film, was his wallet.