BTS maknae Jungkook has shaken up the whole music world with his singles. His debut song, Seven stayed on top of Spotify for almost three months. Seven, which was his collaboration with rapper Latto. He is back with his second song, 3D that has Jack Harlow. The American singer and rapper has given hits like Gang Gang Gang, Whats Poppin, First Class and more. Today, we saw the teaser of the song. In the video, we can see Jungkook in a white suit. He soon transforms into a rugged avatar with cargo pants, his trademark boots and a sleeveless vest. This is not all. We can see him carrying a hammer.

Fans were surprised to see Jungkook in this avatar. They gushed over his hotness in the clip. Some are wondering what the hammer is doing there. It seems the hammer is to see the end of evil, and also resonates with masculinity. Jungkook with his body, tattoos and piercing has the alpha male vibe, which is liked by many. Take a look at some reactions...

i need him to hit me with that hammer so hard i pass out pic.twitter.com/InL3STSyeF — tini⁷ (@iluvsobi) September 27, 2023

Me going hard in a broad daylight with this “Jungkook, smash me with your hammer” thought pic.twitter.com/Chy1UDuAgK — Sheanne⁷?⍤⃝?| 3D is Coming ? (@SweetSheanne) September 27, 2023

what he gonna do with that hammer ????????☠️? pic.twitter.com/6RNi92YpPx — Ena⁷ ³ᵈ (@callsmeshesus) September 27, 2023

I'm here for the Chapter 2 crime era. Arson, chopstick murder, now he's coming for solos with a big hammer ? https://t.co/vcD9ocCeCd — Tired lil Wildflower⁷ (@hajimaike) September 27, 2023

Jungkook could smash that hammer on my head and I would say thank you my love 3D MV TEASER OUT NOW

3D IS COMING

JUNGKOOK IS COMING#JungKook #JungKook_3Dpic.twitter.com/jrTTh1AsA2 — ?3D ON 29 SEPTEMBER (@raji201397) September 27, 2023

Well, the hammer seems to the accessory of choice. Of late, we saw Sunny Deol with the hammer in Gadar 2 as well as Thalapathy Vijay in the poster of Leo. Take a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seven Screen Studio (@7_screenstudio)

Jungkook of BTS is one of the most loved Asian celebs the world over. He is hugely popular in India. The star singer became more famous after Dreamers in the FIFA World Cup 2022.