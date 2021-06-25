4 times BTS' Jungkook charmed staff members with his humble and polite behaviour

BTS' Jungkook is one of the members, who enjoys a huge fanbase for not only his dancing and singing skills but also for his polite and humble behaviour. Just like us even some of the staff members have shared the incidents, where they got bowled over by Jungkook's such great gesture. At 2017 Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) one of the staff members noticed his kind gesture and wrote on social media, "I saw BTS’s Jungkook in a new light. Other idols would leave their trash after eating and drinking on the floor, but Jungkook helped me out when I was going around with a trash bag picking up garbage. He’s got a great personality." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' mandatory military enlistment can be postponed, Britney Spears can't have kids, Tiffany Haddish's 40 lb weight loss

?덕질 한번도 해본적 없는 머글이 방탄 영접하고 입덕한 썰? 알티타는 김에 올려봅니다. 업무특성상 자세한 이야기는 못하지만 썰 한번 풀어볼게요! 전 방탄소년단을 알긴 알았지만 멤버 한명한명은 모르는 상머글이었어요(아미인 친구가 아직도 저한테 니가 덕질하는 거 너무 신기하다고 해요ㅋㅋ) — 넝낭난이 (@641kate) October 15, 2020

Another staff member of the airport, shared an incident and said, "His face is like a baby, but his body is so good that I thought he was really handsome. It was a moment I realized what 'falling at first sight' is all about. But I read his name wrong and when I looked up at him in panic, he was just smiling at me with sparkly eyes. My hands were shaking. His physique is amazing like a student majoring in sports but his face and speech is like a baby… Jungkook, for looking at me like that, you're a total criminal. And it's something that he could've gotten mad at but he told me it was okay right away so I was touched. He became my ult from then on."

During one of the interviews, Jungkook's colleagues revealed that he has the habit of moving side by side while sitting and all the members find it cute. Even the editors of BTS love the handsome hunk as they call him an 'awesome personality.'