5 times BTS member Jungkook serenaded ARMY with stunning cover versions

BTS' member Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) aka golden maknae is one impeccable singer. He has been serenading BTS ARMY ever since his audition days. Initially, the Euphoria hitmaker charmed his fans with his boyish charm and over the years (as he grew alongside BTS members and as a member) as the boy with a golden voice. His vocal skills have improved a lot over the years. From sounding like a cute little teenager to taking over everyone's mind and heart with his mellifluous voice, JK's growth has been phenomenal. He loves to sing, and it can be heard whenever he takes the mic in his hand. Recently, Jungkook dropped a cover of former band member ' Falling. And ARMY bowled over with his high notes and depth of the voice in the Falling cover. Since we are in the middle of yet another week, we thought of sharing some melodious covers by BTS' Jungkook to keep them mid-week blues away from bogging you down, ARMY. Stressed out about assignments, homework, household chores, workplace commitments? Worry not, listen to 5 amazing covers by BTS' Jungkook and kick the stress away…

Falling

Since it's the latest, Harry Styles sung OG covered by JK is on top. From going soft in the beginning to pitching it to the high note while singing "And I get the feeling that you'll never need me again". JK did a fab job covering a masterpiece by Styles.

Purpose

Feeling melancholic, Jungkook's calming voice in the cover version of 's Purpose will help you heal, ARMY. He sounds so peaceful!

We Don’t Talk Anymore

We all know the JK is a huge fan of Charlie Puth and his songs. If feeling hurt and in love at the same time, Jungkook’s cover of Charlie’s We Don’t Talk Anymore is the go-to song. And Park Jimin's support to Jungkook is just fantastic!

Never Not

Remember when Jungkook dropped a cover of Lauv’s Never Not on Twitter last year? JK’s soothing vocals are a perfect remedy for a lover in you. This composition is so beautiful!

Lost Stars

Right from the first note, Jungkook serenades everyone in this cover version of ’s Lost Stars. When feeling down, listen to JK and his amazing vocals and calm your heart, ARMY.