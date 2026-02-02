As Addison Rae STUNS at Grammy 2026, here's a look at her four-year romance and split with...; who is she dating now?

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae apparently broke up in late 2025 after dating for four years. Although Entertainment Tonight made the announcement public in October 2025, reports said that the ex-couple had quietly broken up a few months prior.

The 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles showcase Addison Rae who makes her first appearance as Best New Artist nominee. She arrived at the Crypto.com Arena wearing a custom ALAIA gown that both stylists and fans recognized as similar to Marilyn Monroe's famous white dress. People especially focused on the dress's dramatic plunging neckline which extended to her navel. The dress had a distinctive twist in that it was short in the back and had a lengthy train in the front to highlight her legs.

Addison Rae slays Grammy 2026 red carpet

Some fans even joked that Addison could have worn the dress backwards. The American singer and actress finished the look with matching white shoes, diamond drop earrings, and a navel jewel. Addison arranged her open hair in a sleek, trendy look and chose light makeup. She posed joyfully on the red carpet, highlighting the dress. Following her Grammy appearance, many people have inquired about her relationship status and dating history.

Who was Addison Rae's last boyfriend?

According to reports, Addison Rae and Israeli musician, composer, and record producer Omer Fedi started dating in the early summer of 2021. Fedi frequently collaborates with The Kid LAROI, who has stated that he probably introduced the two. Addison has stated that she purposefully kept their relationship more private than her last high-profile romance, even though the former couple mainly kept the details of their early days private. In June 2021, Addison and Omer made their first public appearance. He was playing guitar at a Machine Gun Kelly pop-up show when they were seen.

Addison and Omer were spotted repeatedly doing...

Addison and Omer were spotted going grocery shopping in Los Angeles throughout July 2021, and Addison even shared a covert "shadow kissing" video on her Instagram Stories. On August 21, 2021, Addison Rae and Omer Fedi made their Instagram romance official following a month of rumours and coverage. Omar posted a mirror photo on his Instagram Story with the remark, "She's wearing the pants in the relationship," displaying his love and admiration towards his then-girlfriend. The caption had fans gushing, as it hinted at equal status between the male and female partners.

Addison-Omer breakup

Is Addison currently dating someone?

There have been no rumours of Addison Rae dating anyone since her split from music producer Omer Fedi as of February 2026.

