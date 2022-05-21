Many Bollywood actresses like , , , and others have made a mark in Hollywood. Now, is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone which also stars in the lead role. However, there’s one actress who is not keen on making a debut in Hollywood. We are talking about . The actress, who is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Dhaakad, recently on opened up about making her Hollywood debut. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj's Insta LIVE: From series on Gaurav Khanna’s POV, Rupali Ganguly’s impeccable Marathi and more – 9 things from the fan interaction you missed

When Kapil asked her about making Hollywood debut, Kangana said, "Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. (We have a lot of talent here and don't need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place now and a lot of people are coming from other places to India and working here)."

Further talking about Dhaakad, the actress said, "We have made a film of an international standard but 80 percent talent is ours. International critiques are saying 'They have made a better film than us', though we didn't have .1% budget what they have."

Well, Dhaakad has received mostly negative reviews. Kangana’s performance is appreciated a lot, but critics and the audience are not happy with the screenplay and the narration. The film has also taken a very dull start at the box office, and only a miracle can save it.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen in movies like Tejas, Emergency, and The Incarnation – Sita. In Emergency, she won’t just act in the film, but she will also direct it. The movie is based on former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.