Just days after her former beau Elon Musk's controversial takeover, it appeared to be that deleted her Twitter account. And now model Gigi Hadid has decided to quit the microblogging site saying that it is not a safe place anymore.

The 27-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to announce her decision and wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership. It's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of. I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

Earlier, Amber Heard, who was using her official Twitter handle @realamberheard, is no longer visible on the microblogging site. It sparked speculations that Armber has deleted her account post Elon Musk's takeover. A message on her former page reads, "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

Musk's takeover of Twitter was closed last week, after which he promptly declared himself 'chief Twit'. He is now the sole board member and has suggested a raft of changes to the social media platform since his arrival, including a highly condemned subscription service for verified users.

Amber was in a relationship with the billionaire businessman for around a year, before he started dating musician Grimes. Aside from Gigi, many famous names have also decided to quit the platform, including Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, Mick Foley and Grey's Anatomy screenwriter , since Musk officially became the owner and CEO of Twitter on October 27.