Here comes another devastating news for all Korean music lovers. K-pop singer Haesoo has reportedly died at the age of 29. As per multiple Korean news outlets, she was found dead in her hotel room. As per the reports, a body was recovered by the police, and the identity was not revealed until the investigation was completed. Further, the Korean news outlet Koreaboo reported that a suicide note was recovered by the police. Reportedly, no foul play has been suspected. Also Read - BTS RM has a special advice to all K-pop trainees: Please don’t forget you are human, you have a job...

Haesoo was one of the well-known TROT singers. She was reportedly scheduled to perform on May 20, 2023 at Gwanjumyeon People's Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do. However, organisers received calls stating that she will not be attending the event due to her sudden passing away. The cause behind her sudden demise has not been revealed yet. Her fans are devasted by the news and many are mourning the loss on social media. Many are dropping rest-in-peace messages and are expressing sadness ovews.r her demise at such a young age. She made her debut in the year 2019 with the album My Life, I Will. She then became pretty famous by appearing in many shows. Also Read - BTS x Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata pandal plays Yet To Come; fan says, 'This is a very very rare occurrence' [Watch Video]

Check out a few tweets below:

What is happening in this industry is just saddening......

May her soul rest in peace.

Fly high Haesoo https://t.co/4jMDANIa1D — Arya (@The_Weirdo_25) May 15, 2023

Rest In Peace Haesoo — Seth (@0143skz) May 15, 2023

oh no.. rest in peace, haesoo :( https://t.co/R5pocMUQS2 — may (@cjhsgf) May 15, 2023

a lot of things on my mind this morning but we'll go with the most important. rest in peace haesoo. 29 is too young, and im so sorry you hurt to the point where you chose to do this. i can only hope korea changes at some point. the usa too. so much needs to change. — kas (@ssozipark) May 15, 2023

Ahm....doesn't just yesterday we got MoonBin, and now Haesoo....I don't know who she is....but still — Disha SARKAR (@DishaSA44349401) May 15, 2023

The reports of K-pop singer Haesoo's demise comes almost three weeks after the sudden death of ASTRO star Moon Bin. He passed away at the age of 25 and his sudden demise sent shockwaves across industries. As reported by CNN, authorities believed that Moon Bin took his own life. He passed on April 19. May their soul rest in peace. Also Read - BTS and Jungkook in the race to bag two nominations at Grammys 2023 [Read report]