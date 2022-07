BTS members have gained a lot of popularity among the masses. Their dating rumours leave ARMYs excited. Well, it seems as Jimin is under the radar right now. On July 18, an anonymous netizen shared a now-deleted post-Pann Nate that had 12 pictures of evidence and claimed that Jimin is dating actress Song Da Eun. The actress is five years elder to Jimin. Also Read - BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung's BFF Choi Woo Shik was rumoured to be dating fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon

The post was titled as, “Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da Eun.” In the pictures, some coincidences showed similar accessories worn by the two. Both Jimin and Song Da Eun even shared Instagram stories at the same time. Moreover, they even attended several events at the same time and made fans believe that the couple are seeing each other. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung gives a shout out to J-Hope's Arson, Safety Zone and more songs; latter says, 'Tae burned it all'

Jimin and Da Eun attended the same soccer game that took place on June 14. Da Eun watched the movie Allied that Jimin had recommended fans to watch it. Jimin had mentioned that he wanted to give the name Gangyangee to his future pet. Also Read - BTS: Jimin takes up jewelry designing seriously; ARMY can't stop raving as his vlog helps boost sales of a small business [VIEW TWEETS]

Here's how fans reacted -

me after buying the same jewelry as jimin so people start dating rumors about us https://t.co/5OF75RAP7T pic.twitter.com/g4ujTA5uPj — alex⁷ in the box? (@borahaeificate) July 18, 2022

if shes 'dating' jimin... why is she.. on a dating show... https://t.co/OFCqsnbXHh — ? (@chuuters) July 18, 2022

"OMG, Da Eun's friends follow Jimin. It's a sign!" Y'all do realize Jimin is Korea's It boy, right? EVERYONE follows him. That means nothing. TF... — JiminieBM (@parkjmsmyfilter) July 18, 2022

My favorite "sign" is that Da Eun's friends follow Jimin... So obvs that means they're dating. It's not like Jimin is Korea's It boy and everyone and their mama follow him on the 'gram or anything. No, it must be a sign they're dating. https://t.co/ky5YCrRZEI — JiminieBM (@parkjmsmyfilter) July 18, 2022