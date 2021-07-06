After burning the dance floor on BTS' Dynamite, Tiger Shroff impresses with energetic moves on EXO member Kai's hit track Mmmh – watch video

The young action-hero and ace dancer of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff, who often impresses us with energetic and smooth moves, has shared a video, where he is grooving to South Korean singer Kai's hit track Mmmh. Kai, who is a member of popular K-pop group EXO, released this track in November 2020. Wearing white tee and pant, the actor is seen lip-syncing some of the lyrics of the song. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay screamed ‘Thalaivaa’ when he saw Tiger Shroff’s action sequences in THIS film, reveals Malavika Mohanan

The complete video was shared by choreographer Rajit Dev, who danced with him in the song. Well, this is not the first time, where we saw Tiger grooving on a song of a K-pop band as earlier too he took the internet by storm, when he danced BTS' chartbuster Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, which also features Tara Sutaria in a lead role. Talking about the film, it marks Tiger's third collaboration with director Ahmed Khan after 2 and Baaghi 3. It will be produced by under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. While the film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16, the second wave of COVID-19 has forced the makers to push the film at the box office.

Post this venture, we will see Tiger in Ganapath and Baaghi 4. Talking about the first one, it is directed by and Queen helmer and is produced by and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. The film also features in a lead role and will be released in two parts with the first installment hitting the screens in 2022. On the other hand, Baaghi 4 marks the third collaboration between choreographer and director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.