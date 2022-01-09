After Dynamite, BTS' Butter becomes the most downloaded song in the US

The song Butter by BTS blasted out to the world in May, becoming a record-smashing single for the K-pop sensation. It spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-reigning hit this year thus far. And now BTS has grabbed the honour of having the most-sold digital song of the year in the United States for the second time. Also Read - BTS X 36th Golden Disc Awards: Grand Prize, Popular artist, Best Song and more; ARMY rejoices as the septet wins big – view tweets

Butter topped the charts in the country with 1.89 million downloads sold, according to an annual year-end report released by MRC Data and Billboard jointly on Thursday (US Time), Yonhap news Agency reported. In 2020, the group's Dynamite was the top seller with 1.26 million sold.

The summery disco-pop song was released in May as the group's second English-language song and stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Including Butter, only 40 songs have achieved the feat in Billboard history.

Coming in a distant second place in the year-end ranking was Fancy Like by Walker Hayes, which sold 499,000 downloads. Butter was the only song that sold more than 1 million downloads in the United States last year.

The South Korean group, in fact, showed a strong presence in the digital song sales category. It took four of the top 10 posts, with Permission to Dance in third place with 404,000 downloads; Dynamite in sixth with 308,000; and My Universe, a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay, in seventh place with 287,000 downloads. BTS also topped the top-selling physical album list with its fourth full-length album Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020, but failed to hit the list in the year gone by.

(With IANS Inputs)