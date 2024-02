BTS leader Kim Namjoon is admired for a million reasons. One of them is his manner of talking. He is the architect behind some of BTS' iconic speeches. He went viral on social media after his speech at UNICEF in 2018. That speech helped grow the BTS fandom manifold as it was simple but profound. In fact, that speech is one which is bookmarked by many young speakers all over the world. Now, fans of RM have shared a speech by Filipina beauty queen where she used his iconic lines, "Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself." Also Read - BTS: RM and V graduate as elite military trainees; pics and videos from ceremony go viral

BTS ARMY reacts on speech of Filipina beauty queen

BTS ARMY has seen a video where Lala Cheena Mae Bautista, a local beauty queen representing Barangay Poblacion repeated RM aka Namjoon's UNICEF speech. The funny part was that her question was not at all related to diversity and inclusivity, the two mainstays of Kim Namjoon's memorable 2018 speech. In fact, she was asked, "If you were a genie in a bottle, who would you like to serve as your master?". The beauty pageant was part of the Baka Festival that promotes the cattle industry. This happened on January 27, 2024. She replied, "Good evening everyone… If I was a genie in a bottle, I would like to serve my mother as my master… Because all I can say about this question is whatever who you are, where you are from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself, find your voice, find your name by speaking yourself, thank you." BTS fans found it hilarious! Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V surprises staff in military camp with his hearty appetite; ARMY shocked to know his weight prior to enlisting

When you are asked to talk but only that one speech is on ur mind#BTSRM #방탄소년단RMpic.twitter.com/KubSY59rub — RM INDIA OFFICIAL ???? (@RMIndiaOfficial) January 27, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@purpledayz_bts)

A BTS ARMY commented, "She meant I'd serve Kim Namjoon but my mother would beat me up," but another one stated, "Namjoon should ask for copyright." She is not the only one. Miss India Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's speech also seemed heavily inspired by the BTS leader.

Miss India Kim Namjoon

Speak Yourself pic.twitter.com/b8Uy4q0YjY — Athena⁷ (@seokjeng02) December 13, 2021

Well, BTS leader RM continues to inspire people all over the world. As of now, he is spending time in the military doing his mandatory service.