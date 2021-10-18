BTS having fans all across the globe from all strata of life is no longer a secret, with several A-list Hollywood biggies having admitted in the past about their love for the K-pop band. Some time ago, it was the chance of Oscar winner and superstar Leonardo Di Caprio to profess his love for BTS during a conversation with Parasite actress Cho Yeo-jeong, who had asked him if he likes hearing songs by the band – standard way for many Koreans to break the ice these days people of other nationalities – with after he had congratulated her for her victory during an award show. Also Read - BTS Power! Jimin, V and Jungkook dominate Male K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2021

Now only did Leonardo DiCaprio reveal his love for BTS but also named his favorite song of the group. In fact, the two bonded so well over their shared love for the band, that they even ended up exchanging numbers and word is that they've managed to stay in touch. Just another instance of BTS bringing the world closer, right? So, what is Leo's favorite BTS song. Well, it's Blood Sweat and Tears.

No sooner than this news spread than ARMY went into overdrive welcoming actor into their fanbase. Check out a couple of tweets below:

now leonardo got army right by your side — Tirthaaa (tm busy on travel ) (@TirthaaT) October 3, 2021

Speciality : you are automatically 15 in this club✅☺young forever — jae⁷ (BUSY WITH SCHOOL) (@rubyonyx93) October 3, 2021

However, some BTS fans took the cake, by drawing what they believe to be a resemblance between Leonardo Di Caprio and BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung's features. Here's their tweet...

ARMYs Are Pointing Out Similarities Between BTS’s V And Leonardo DiCaprio, And We Can’t Unsee Ithttps://t.co/l3XEl6eWdX — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) July 26, 2021

So, do you see any similarities?