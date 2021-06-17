After Mouni Roy, Amrita Rao shares a groovy video on BTS' Dynamite proving that Indian celeb ARMY is rising

BTS is reigning over hearts all across the globe. Indian celebs also seem to be jumping on the ARMY bandwagon. Actress Amrita Rao has shared an Insta reel on the song, Dynamite. The number, which released in 2020 topped the global music charts. The septet of RM, Suga, Jin, JHope, Jimin, Jungkook and V are making people groove the world over. The reel shared by Amrita Rao is a throwback of her holiday in Thailand. She is looking cute in a hot pink playsuit. The celeb fandom of BTS seems to be growing in India. The video matches the vibe of Dynamite. Also Read - Lisa Haydon, Amrita Rao and other Bollywood divas who flaunted their baby bump in the most gorgeous way

Actress Mouni Roy has also posted a video on Butter. She has made the video in Dubai where she is currently living. We can see that the actress has done full justice to the trippy number. Her celeb friends were impressed by the video and showered compliments. Check out the video below:

And not just these two divas, Arjun Reddy and Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has also made a video being inspired by the Bangtan boys' latest hit number.

Butter is doing brilliantly on the Billboard Music Charts where it has topped three weeks in a row. BTS has won four awards at the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards 2021 for their song, Dynamite. This is a huge achievement for the band. Even individual members like Kim Taehyung are doing well with their solo songs. BTS, which was founded in 2013 is a part of Big Hit Entertainment. Known as HYPBE, it has now taken over Ithaca Holdings that manage Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.