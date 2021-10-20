After rumours of V and Jimin's Friends song being included in Marvel’s Eternals, ARMY shares 5 more BTS songs they feel are perfect for the MCU

Well, the rumours of Jimin and V's track Friends featuring in Marvel’s Eternals has been in the news for quite sometime. While ARMY is on cloud nine after these reports surfaced on the internet, they have picked some of the tracks of BTS, which they feel can feature in MCU films. So, let's check them out... Also Read - BTS Power! Jimin, V and Jungkook dominate Male K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2021

ON

The most selected song of the ARMY seems to be the perfect fit for a Marvel film.

Dis-ease

Everyone says ON and I agree but imagine: Dis-ease bridge x Spider-man Far from Home (ib: @ggukreum )

pic.twitter.com/gdHEbbyNW7 — sumi⁷ (@taecive) October 18, 2021

— dis-ease x black widow pic.twitter.com/fDQXVWZEku — clary⁷ - ia (@minniem0nnie) November 22, 2020

Fans have done numerous edits on this song to make us belief that it can be used in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Dionysus

this one is the top one, no one can beat it come in dionysus pic.twitter.com/9RawUwht2E — mel (@bylaufey) October 19, 2021

Well, fans feel no one can beat this song when it comes to tempo of this track.

Black Swan

It depends on the right moment... but I think Black Swan specifically the orchestra version https://t.co/J0t2ui3tVv pic.twitter.com/03ODhBVtGA — ?? ¹².⁷ (@thatloonarmy) October 19, 2021

Black Swan and Fake Love would be perfect with an intense sad scene like this!! How does this fit perfectly until the end omg?? pic.twitter.com/DUheXbs6OA — chimi ✦ (@chimigraphic) October 19, 2021

Fans feel this track is perfect for the scenes of Wanda/Scarlet Witch in MCU films.

Louder than bombs

As per ARMY this song is perfect for the scene when Black Widow bids adieu in Avengers: Endgame.

So, what are your thoughts on these picks of ARMY? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.