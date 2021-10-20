After rumours of V and Jimin's Friends song being included in Marvel’s Eternals, ARMY shares 5 more BTS songs they feel are perfect for the MCU

Well, the rumours of Jimin and V's track Friends featuring in Marvel’s Eternals has been in the news for quite sometime. While ARMY is on cloud nine after these reports surfaced on the internet, they have picked some of the tracks of BTS, which they feel can feature in MCU films. So, let's check them out... Also Read - BTS Power! Jimin, V and Jungkook dominate Male K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2021
ON
The most selected song of the ARMY seems to be the perfect fit for a Marvel film.
Dis-ease
Fans have done numerous edits on this song to make us belief that it can be used in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Dionysus
Well, fans feel no one can beat this song when it comes to tempo of this track.
Black Swan
Fans feel this track is perfect for the scenes of Wanda/Scarlet Witch in MCU films.
Louder than bombs
As per ARMY this song is perfect for the scene when Black Widow bids adieu in Avengers: Endgame.
So, what are your thoughts on these picks of ARMY? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
