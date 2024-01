American singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift is the current talk of town. The pop sensation who is majorly in buzz for her music and concerts is been discussed all over the internet today for a completely different thing. In an unfortunate incident, Taylor's AI-generated uncensored pictures went viral on 25 January 2024. Since then, the ardent fans of the singer have been demanding justice for her. Furious fans want strict legal action to be taken against the people behind the AI-generated uncensored pictures. A source close to Taylor Swift reveals that the singer might soon take legal action against the deep fake sites Also Read - Taylor Swift fans demand respect for the hitmaker as her explicit AI-Generated pics flood NSFW sites

Taylor Swift's AI-generated uncensored pictures go viral

Because of the fan's constant pleas, X has deleted one of the accounts which published the explicit pictures. Social media is highly miffed and is demanding justice for Taylor Swift. While a fan wrote that just because he is a billionaire doesn't mean such things can be taken lightly, others wrote that the whole world stands strong with Taylor. Check out the post by fans below

she's a white billionaire" is never an excuse to spread Taylor Swift ai images of sexualizing women Just because she's a billionaire doesn't mean you can spread taylor ai images.#TaylorSwiftAI #TaylorSwift PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/EVxJGFnwQX — Ꭺʏᴜꜱʜ ⚠ (@ItsMeAyush31) January 26, 2024

PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT — august (@bluyuuko) January 25, 2024

taylor swift ai

protect taylor swift

respect taylor swift pic.twitter.com/lHca1GRnQY — b ❥ (@siredtohizzie) January 25, 2024

As of now, there is no official statement released by Midnight over her AI-generated uncensored pictures. The pictures are still all around the social media. Fans are demanding X how they should remove every AI-generated uncensored picture of Taylor Swift immediately.

Taylor Swift plans to take legal action against the deepfake sites

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to Taylor Swift said Taylor is extremely upset with the AI-generated uncensored pictures which are been circulating around. He hasn't decided if she will take the legal route or not, but she is definitely disturbed about the entire incident. Close friends and family of the singer is surprised as in how can X (formerly known as twitter) can allow a site to post such pictures. Taylor's team may soon issue an official statement regarding the unfortunate incident.