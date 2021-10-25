Ahead of Eternals release, director Chloé Zhao opens up on Marvel's first full-blown sex scene and gay character with a LGBTQ+ Family

Marvel's upcoming biggie, Eternals is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend. While all MCU fans are supremely excited for this venture, director Chloé Zhao has opened about the first full-blown sex scene and gay character with a LGBTQ+ Family in the film. In Eternals we will also see the first deaf superhero, which will be played by Lauren Ridloff. Also Read - Marvels Eternals FIRST REVIEWS out: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington's new MCU superhero affair unanimously labelled a 'major disappointment'

Talking about the sex scene, filmmaker Chloe Zhao told We Got Covered, "For us to be able to show two people who love each other, not just emotionally and intellectually but also physically, and to have a sex scene that will be seen by a lot of people that shows their love and compassion and gentleness — I think it's a really beautiful thing." Speaking about the LGBTQ+ characters, she added, "I do believe discussions were had and there's a big desire from Marvel and myself — we talked about this — to not change the cut of the movie. Fingers crossed. The way Phastos' story plays out in the film is that he's someone who only sees humanity as a whole and believes that technology's going to solve the problem."

She threw light on Phastos and his family and asserted, "Obviously, he lost faith in us for some very tough things that we've done. And then he had to stop looking at us as a whole and look at one person he falls in love with, and one child, to regain the face of humanity. It's like us turning on the news and thinking it's completely hopeless and then going home, looking at our lover and our child and going like, 'Well actually this is worth fighting for.'"

The film features the ensemble cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, , and .