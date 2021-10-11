Ahead of Jimin's birthday; here are unknown facts about him that will leave your mind blown

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has managed to leave everyone in awe with their talent. The band includes Jimin, RM, V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, and J-Jope. The Bangtan boys have won millions of hearts with their exceptional music and songs. BTS’ Jimin will turn a year older on October 13. The 25 year old handsome is supremely handsome and one of the most popular band members. During middle school, Jimin attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance forms. Later, the talented star graduated from Global Cyber University in August 2020 in Broadcasting and Entertainment stream. Jimin has enrolled himself at Hanyang Cyber University and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Advertising and Media. Here's a list of some unknown facts about the singer that you must know. Also Read - BTS’ Blood Sweat & Tears becomes their seventh songs to cross 800 million views; ARMY goes berserk – view reactions

Just like all of us, Jimin loves animals. If he gets a superpower he would love to talk to animals.

His favourite food

Jimin loves to eat spicy food including pork, beef, duck, chicken. Apart from this, he even likes to eat fruits, stew kimchi jjigae.

Likes to have a cup of hot chocolate

Jimin likes to drink a cup of hot chocolate when he is depressed as it makes him forget everything.

Cutie!

Jimin once revealed that every member of BTS feels insecure while wearing a women's outfit, while he thinks he looks quite cute in it.

Loves eyeliner

Jimin likes to apply eyeliner while practicing dance in his room and feels without it he cannot show cool moves. He gets embarrassed and cannot dance to hip-hop.