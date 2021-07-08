Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur joins BTS ARMY; finds the K-pop band 'cute'

BTS is world famous. Its members RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga have their fans spread across the globe. Together, their fans are called as BTS ARMY. And everyday, there is an addition to this ARMY. It seems Indian Television actress Avneet Kaur has also joined the fan-wagon. Recently, she was asked to comment on the boy band BTS and her reply surely made us believe that she is one big fan of septet. Also Read - Ahsaas Channa, Avneet Kaur, Hansika Motwani and more — Grown up avatars of child actresses will leave you baffled!

The actress recently conducted ask me anything session with fans on Instagram. One of the fans dropped a question asking if she loved BTS. Replying to this, Avneet shared a picture of the band and said 'They're cute'. Aww, indeed they are all cute. And so are their songs! Their last release Butter has been ruling the hearts of many for weeks now. In fact, they recently celebrated the success of Butter on Billboard Hot 100 chart. For six consecutive weeks, the songs ruled the charts. The music video of the song broke all the records by garnering 108.2 million views in 24 hours. It also had the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrent. Their next song is Permission To Dance which is co-written by .

Talking about Avneet Kaur, she is famous for playing Jasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She also remained in the news because of her alleged love connection with . They are soon to appear in a music video together called Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar. A motion poster of the same was recently released and fans cannot keep calm for the song to release. Avneet is also an Instagram sensation who has millions of fan followers.