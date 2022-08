A couple of days ago, Anne Heche made it to the news because of her car accident. Reportedly, the actress’ car crashed into a two-story building in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighbourhood. This caused heavy fire and Anne was rushed to a hospital after the accident. While her fans are praying for the actress’ recovery, Alec Baldwin, her The Juror co-star, also took to Instagram to share a video and send a supportive message to the actress. She captioned the post as, “Sending my love and support to @anneheche.” Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's viral shirtless pic, Kim Kardashian confesses undergoing laser treatment and more

Alec Baldwin sends supportive message to Anne Heche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

Alec Baldwin gets trolled

In the video, referred to Anne as 'brave' and this has not gone well with a few netizens. They are trolling the Mission: Impossible actor. A netizen commented on his post, "Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage? She is lucky she didn't kill anyone." Check out the other comments below…

Anne Heche's health update

Anne Heche’s accident has been on the headlines in the Hollywood news for the past couple of days. Heather Duffy Boylston, Anne’s friend, and podcast partner, in a statement, said that the actress is in a stable condition. The statement read, “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Anne is known for her performances in movies like The Juror, Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer and others. She also grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in the television series Another World.

Apart from her movies and TV shows, Anne was also in the news for her personal life. She was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, but later they broke up.