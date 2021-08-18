Alex Rodriguez says, 'I'm in a great place' after his split with Jennifer Lopez

Singer and baseball star Alex Rodriguez officially ended their relationship in April saying that they 'are better as friends' and 'will continue to work together and support each other' on their shared businesses and projects. They said they 'wish the best for each other and one another's children.' While Jennifer has rekindled love again with her ex-boyfriend , Alex said that he is soaking up all the positive things instead of thinking about the challenges he faced this year. Also Read - Amidst Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's alleged affair, ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez's 'chilling' pics go viral

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" Alex told Entertainment Tonight.

"So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward...mostly to see how my girls keep developing," he added.

While Jennifer Lopez has twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband, singer , while Alex Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

News of Jennifer and Ben reuniting had started doing the rounds shortly after J.Lo split with Alex Rodriguez, a while back, and was spotted with ex-lover Affleck in Montana, 17 years after she and the actor had broken up.

J.Lo, 51, and Affleck, 48, were recently seen gymming together, the website said, even as sources claimed that Affleck was recently seen wearing a watch he used to wear back in the day in 2004, when he dated J.Lo.