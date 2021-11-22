AMAs 2021: BTS bag Artist of the Year beating Drake, Ariana Grande and others; also lift Favourite Duo or Group, Favourite Pop Song; ARMY explodes in joy – view tweets

BTS aka Bangtan Boys were nominated for three categories in the AMAs 2021 - Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song. And guess what, BTS ARMY? They picked the trophy for all three.