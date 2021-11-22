The AMAs 2021, that it, American Music Awards 2021 are being held as you read this. However, BTS ARMY is already celebrating in joy as BTS has lifted all the three awards in which they were nominated. For those not in the know, the Bangtan Boys were nominated for the Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo or Group, Favourite Pop Song. And they have picked up the AMAs trophy for all three categories. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - AMAs 2021: Hey Army, here are the many awards that BTS stand to win at the 2021 American Music Awards!
At the American Music Awards 2021, for Artist of the Year, BTS beat the likes of Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. For Favourite Pop Duo or Group, BTS raced past AJR, Glass Animals, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak). And for the Favourite Pop Song, Bangtan Boys lifted the trophy for Butter against Doja Cat ft. SZA's Kiss Me More, Dua Lipa's Levitating, Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's Save Your Tears (Remix).
This is the third consecutive time that BTS has lifted Favourite Pop Duo or Group trophy. They previously won the same in 2019, 2020 and now. Check out BTS' acceptance speech after winning each award here:
Here's them after winning Favourite Pop Song for Butter:
BTS is the First Asian act to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs every. RM aka Kim Namjoon, the leader of BTS while accepting the award said, "7 boys from Korea united by the love of Music, who thought we could win this...This whole thing is a miracle." Check out the video of the same here:
And BTS ARMY is exploding in joy over BTS lifting trophies in all three categories... Check out the reactions here:
BTS performed on My Universe with Coldplay. They performed Butter all alone without Megan Thee Stallion. The Grammy winner gave the AMAs a skip due to personal reasons.
