AMAs 2021: From BTS winning Artist of the Year to Jungkook's English speech, J-Hope-Becky G flying kiss, RM vibing to Chloe Bailey — 13 golden moments you cannot miss

BTS has dominated the American Music Awards 2021. The K-Pop giants swept awards for Artist Of The Year, Best Pop Group and Best Pop Song. They had a couple of performances. It seems the whole venue was abuzz with ARMY fanchants. Here are 13 moments that will stay forever in our minds! Also Read - AMAs 2021: BTS bag Artist of the Year beating Drake, Ariana Grande and others; also lift Favourite Duo or Group, Favourite Pop Song; ARMY explodes in joy – view tweets

Jungkook's speech in English

The baby of BTS Jungkook has been learning English diligently in the lockdown. He is taking courses like J-Hope, Jin and Taehyung. It was evident as he spoke quite a bit in English. Fans are super proud of their little Kookie. In fact, Taehyung was desperate to say a few words and told Jin to take JK away from the mic. Also Read - BTS: OMG! Lucky fan bumps into Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope at an L.A. restaurant – deets inside

The way I ugly cried during Jungkook’s speech ???? pic.twitter.com/LDNAvTKy6M — ?????? ☾ ? (@onelove_514) November 22, 2021

SUGA sets the stage on fire during Butter performance

Min Yoongi left everyone dead when he came growling on stage with his verses during the Butter live performance. His ginger hair reminds us of SUGA from 2014-15 but boy, his rap is deadly. Also Read - BTS: Megan Thee Stallion will not perform with Bangtan Boys at American Music Awards 2021; ARMY promises to wait for their performance together - view tweets

AND THE HAND TWIRL SIR???? pic.twitter.com/pjQ6uhN8et — kpip ⁷?D-6 (@ourladyofBTS) November 22, 2021

RM vibing to Chloe Bailey

Kim Namjoon fans wanted their hunk to 'go back home' as he looked totally amazed by Chloe Bailey's sinful moves on stage. He was vibing throughout the performance and this did not go unnoticed. He had earlier told her to Break A Leg in the live performance. She certainly did so.

NAMJOON DURING CHLOE’S PERFORMANCE HES DONE HES DONE pic.twitter.com/HuY7md94Py — s⁷✤ IA (@taesdivinity) November 22, 2021

Hobi and Becky G reunite with hugs and flying kisses

Chicken Noodle Soup duo BTS' J-Hope and Becky G met during the event. First, he sent her a finger heart while she blew him flying kisses. Later, she came to him and they hugged. Their friendship made ours hearts go awww!

hobi and becky g's interaction is sooo cutepic.twitter.com/ZDtL9C9U2Z — ????⁷ (@kim_vannetae) November 22, 2021

Jin dragging away Jungkook

Golden maknae Jungkook gave a rather long speech in English. Finally, Taehyung who wanted to talk told Jin to take him away. Just look at this clip.

Posing with kids

BTS also posed with the kids of famous YouTuber Brooke Mahan. We can see how Taehyung and Jungkook have warmed up to the kids. Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman took his daughter, Brooklyn to meet the boys. Take a look at the pic. She had her fangirl moment.

Taehyung burning the stage during My Universe

He looked incredibly hot in that bomber jacket from Givenchy and that red bandana. BTS V had the crowd screaming when he belted out his lines from My Universe with Coldplay's Chris Martin. The two also held hands for a while.

TaeKook creates chaos on stage

BTS means chaos. The boys are their goofy self no matter where they are. Look at Taehyung pushing Jungkook after he took too much time talking during Artist Of The Year award.

Jungkook twerking with Chris Martin

Jungkook had a whale of a time during AMAs and this video of him twerking with Coldplay is too cool.

Namjoon reacts to Cardi B's daughter

RM was asked about how Cardi B's daughter Kulture is one of the biggest fans of the band. This was his reply...

When asked abt Cardi B's daughter liking them.. Namjoon : Kulture, you know what's up! That's the culture right there, let's go! ? Hobi : lets do it again ayyyyyy#AMAsTNT @BTS_twt #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/NNf8M54MdE — cestlavie_90?⁷ (@90_cestlavie) November 22, 2021

BTS jamming and how

The boys enjoyed the whole show and danced their hearts out to the performances of other bands. Look at them vibing to New Edition.

J-Hope's dance break

The lead dancer of BTS did a random dance on the red carpet. His dance break during the Butter Live performance made the crowds hoot and how.

This is how the Butter DB should have been filmed at AMA & how the viewing audience deserves to see it - Hoseok's center uninterrupted & in its entirety! Thank you @guwoljk!#BTSxAMAs #BTS #JHOPE #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/dR0HaOzSvZ — BADancer90 (@Dancing4Life_HG) November 22, 2021

VMin reacts on bestie Lizzo

Jimin and Taehyung told the reporter that they enjoyed spending time with Lizzo and that she finds them sexy.

?: talk to me a little bit about your bestie lizzo

?: she was really attractive/charming

?: and actually we heard (who was she a fan of?)

?: jiminie and taehyungie

?: we heard that lizzo is a fan of especially these two guys

?: she told these guys like you guys are sexy pic.twitter.com/R1BPgkyGVQ — haley⁷ ? (slow) (@vmination) November 22, 2021

So, you can see there are many moments that people will love. On social media, ARMY has exploded with happiness.