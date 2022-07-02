As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Captain Miller: Dhanush to be seen in 1930s-40s biker avatar in director Arun Matheswaran's period film – script and budget deets inside

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury’s verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of Johnny Depp and ordered Amber Heard to pay him $15 million as as compensation. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: Aryan and Imlie separated for five years; Malini makes a re-entry

Amber Heard charged for smuggling her dogs into Australia

Apparently, the Aquaman actress stood trial in Australia back in 2015 under charges of smuggling her dogs, Pistol and Boo, when she had flown down to meet up with then husband Johnny Depp, who was shooting Pirates of the Caribbean 5 (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge) at that time in the country. Reports suggest that Amber Heard had brought her dogs without declaring them, which led to her being charged by the Australian government on two counts of illegally importing back in July 2015. It seems the case was resolved then, after Amber had pled guilty to falsifying travel documents in April 2016. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, a soft target for trolls? From Koffee with Karan blooper to pregnancy announcement - here's how Brahmastra star became the butt of all jokes

Advertisement

Amber Heard being re-investigated for perjury in Australia

Well, Entertainment Tonight reports that the case is far from over after a spokesperson at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment claimed that it's still ongoing and that the actress is still being investigated or re-investigated for perjury, depending on which angle you look at it.