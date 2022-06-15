As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Karan Johar gets emotional as he reveals his life's deepest regret, 'I don’t have a life partner'

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict:

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury's verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of and ordered to pay him $15 million as as compensation.

Amber Heard reveals why verdict went in Johnny Depp's favour

Reacting why the jury verdict went in the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's favour, Amber Heard told NBC that the jury could neither make a proper judgment nor arrive at an informed conclusion as they had sat in those seats and heard over 3 weeks of nonstop, relentless testimony from paid employees and even from randos (random, odd people, regarded as suspicious) towards the end of the trial. The last line was an obvious dig at Kate Moss, one of Johnny's star witnesses and ex-girlfriend, and Twitter did not take kindly to Amber's insinuation.

Amber Heard stands by her testimony come what may

In the same interview, Amber Heard called the trial “the most humiliating and horrible thing” she's been through and that she'll stand by every word of her testimony to her dying day, adding that she's made a lot of mistakes, but she's always told the truth, and that Depp only won because his lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues. However, she at least admitted later on to doing and saying horrible things throughout her relationship, behaving in a horrible, unrecognisable way, which she has a lot of regret for.