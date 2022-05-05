After , it's now Amber Heard's time to take a stand and testify in court. The Aquaman 2 actress turned teary-eyed as she was asked about the same in court recently. Johnny Depp and 's defamation case suit has brought forth some gory details of their violent relationship. From the reports, it seems both parties involved have been violent towards each other in their short-lived marriage. On Wednesday, Amber took a stand and cried while saying that it was horrible for her to sit week after week and relive everything. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan SPEAKS UP about his alleged tiff with Karan Johar and industry lobbying against him

While testifying Amber Heard shared that she laughed off his physical abuse because she wanted to believe in his apologies. It apparently started when Amber asked Johnny about one of his tattoos. It had faded and Amber asked him what was written to which he replied "Wino". Heard laughed because she thought he was joking. Amber was in a huge shock when 'He slapped' her 'across the face'. She added, "I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him." The actress alleged that Depp slapped her twice and asked, "you think it's funny, bit**? Earlier, while Johnny Depp was testifying he claimed that the incident which involved his former flame Winona Ryder's tattoo 'didn't happen'.

Amber then revealed that Johnny Depp had done a cavity search of her in his drunken rage while looking for cocaine. Amber's legal team brought in their first witness, forensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes, who shared the incident wherein Amber Heard had alleged that Depp in his rage tore up Amber's gown and performed a cavity search for drugs. The report in People.com states that the witness revealed Depp "felt it acceptable to rip off her nightgown and stick his fingers up her vagina to look for cocaine and thought maybe she was hiding it there."

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defaming him claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. He has sued her for $50 million. Amber Heard has counter-sued him for smearing her by calling her a liar.