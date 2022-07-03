As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan film continues to set new benchmarks in Hollywood; now beats Top Gun Maverick and The Batman [Deets Inside]

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury's verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of Johnny Depp and ordered Amber Heard to pay him $15 million as as compensation.

Amber Heard files motion to dismiss defamation trial verdict

Amber Heard's lawyers have now filed a motion before a Virginia court to dismiss the aforementioned defamation trial verdict along with the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's entire defamation case against her, claiming that he has "no evidence." Court House News quoted the brief submitted by the Aquaman actress' legal team that states, "Mr. Depp's team proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard's statements were actually false. Ms. Heard was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article and never even became aware of the headline until Mr. Depp filed the lawsuit against her."

Johnny Depp's legal team responds to Amber Heard's team

In their response, Johnny Depp's lawyer, Ben Chew, simply said, “It's what we expected, just longer, no more substantive.” Terse, to the point and funny.