As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. And now, latest reports of Amber Heard being compelled to relocate and being snubbed by her whom were once her friends in Hollywood paint an even sorrier picture. Also Read - Johnny Depp, rockstar Marilyn Manson exchanged young girls? Leaked chat from unsealed court document reveals extremely shocking details

Amber Heard compelled to move into smaller apartment?

As per a Hollywood news report in Star Magazine, has been left with no choice but to relocate to a much smaller apartment than her earlier place of residence after the money spent in legal fees and subsequently, the damages she has to pay to her ex, , most of which is still pending, forcing her to do a major re-evaluation of her finances. In fact, there's talk that it's going to be ages before she stabilises her finances again to what they once were, if at all it'll ever happen. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian's Paris robber 'blames her', Allu Arjun-Armaan Malik collab with K-Pop band TRI.BE, Scott Disick sustains minor injuries in car crash and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Amber Heard snubber by friends in Hollywood?

The report further states that in desperation she reached out to whom she considered her close friends in Hollywood, including , and , in the hope of a temporary place to relocate till she gets back on her feet, but, apparently, they've all seemed to have flat-out ghosted her. In fact, word is spreading that Hollywood as a collective institution wants nothing to do with the Aquaman actress and her career might have come to a crashing end, which would no doubt be the icing on the cake for the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar Johnny, after how many in Hollywood had treated him post Amber's initial interview, which had started the ball rolling. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jimin get death threats; lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to calling Johnny Depp an 'abuser' and more