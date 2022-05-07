The defamation case involving and is among the most discussed topics currently. After the Pirates of the Caribbean star gave out his testimony and said that he was the victim of domestic abuse, Amber Heard in her testimony had made the most scandalous accusations against her ex-husband. From claiming that he carried out a cavity search on her to shoving an alcohol bottle inside her, she has made many severe allegations against him. While everyone awaits the result of this defamation case, Johnny's ex-fiancee Jennifer Garner has commented on the trial. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal raises temperature in her first post after welcoming baby boy; fans call her 'hot and beautiful' [View Pic]

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Garner said that she wishes well to everyone. Whilst promoting Out of the Corner memoir, she was asked to comment on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's court case and she said, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved." She further added, "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well." Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 box office collection day 1: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer takes a flying start; gets the 4th highest opening for a Hollywood film in India

It all started with Amber Heard writing an op-ed in which she allegedly claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence. She did not take anyone's name though. However, Johnny Depp then filed a defamation case against her stating that her op-ed cost him professionally. He wasn't signed for the next instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean. He played the iconic Jack Sparrow. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda's ‘consent’ T-Shirt grabs grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's attention; here's how the megastar reacted

The trial began on April 11 with Johnny Depp taking the stand. In his testimony, he revealed that Amber Heard once threw a vodka bottle at him, glassses of which hurt the tip of his finger. Now, the trial proceedings will once again begin on May 16 after a gap of 1 week.