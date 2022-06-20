Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial: Aquaman 2 actress shops in a local store in NY amidst USD 8.3M liable charges; netizens call it 'PR stunt'

Amber Heard, who is liable to pay Johnny Depp $8.3 million in damages as per the trial judgement, was seen shopping at a local store. Netizens called it a staged thing and brutally troll the Aquaman 2 actress, calling her a liar.