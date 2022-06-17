Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial: Aquaman actress made the jury 'uncomfortable' with her stares; shed 'crocodile tears', says Juror

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case left everyone shocked. It was a much publicised celebrity case ever. Both the stars accused each other of very gruesome doings. It was Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp who won the case. The judge ruled out on his side and ordered Amber Heard to pay $15 million in damages to Johnny Depp. The Aquaman 2 actress is now sharing her side and calling the judgement unfair. On the other hand, a juror has now shared that Amber Heard gave out uncomfortable stares. Also Read - Amber Heard releases 10 years of confidential therapy notes; insists Johnny Depp abused her despite jury verdict

Amber Heard made jurors uncomfortable

In an interview with Good Morning America, a juror stated that Amber Heard shed crocodile tears in court and she could not prove the physical abuse she claimed to have suffered. On the other hand, the juror mentioned that Johnny Depp's story appeared to be more believable. The juror said, "The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable. She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears.'" The juror further said, "A lot of the jury felt what he (Johnny Depp) was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable. He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout."

Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2?

Following the verdict in the defamation case, reports had it that DC has decided to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. There was a petition filed by Johnny Depp's fans that she should be removed from the film. However, a source confirmed to Variety that nothing of that sort has happened as yet.