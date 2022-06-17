As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that Taimur is just like father Saif Ali Khan; cribs and complains about father-son's common habit

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict:

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury's verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of and ordered to pay him $15 million as as compensation.

Amber Heard releases 10 years of confidential therapy notes

It looks like though Amber Heard is in no mood to accept the jury verdict as she continues to insist that Johnny Depp had abused her and has now released 10 years of confidential notes from her therapist, detailing the abuse. In a conversation with NBC, Amber elaborated how she released a "binder's worth" of notes, representing "years of real-time explanations of what was going on," dating back to 2011, all taken by her doctor, whom she was reporting the abuse to. The notes contain damning claims that Johnny "hit her, threw her against a wall, and threatened to kill her."

Johnny Depp might sue Amber Heard again for calling him a liar

In the same interview, the Aquaman actress said that she did not regret her testimony one bit and stood by every word of it and called the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's testimony in court, where he claimed to never have hit her, a lie. Now, a New York-based lawyer has claimed in a separate interview that Amber could be back in a courtroom after her latest statements as Johnny would be well within his rights to sue her again for not only trying to re-tarnish his image, but also refute the court's verdict.