The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial had captured public imagination like few other court cases in recent memory or even before that. The ebbs and flows of the Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial had not only made everyone in the US sit up and pay attention, but people all across the world were caught up in the several twists and turns that were thrown up, mostly over Amber and how she had earlier lied through her teeth about her many allegations against her former husband, with both audio and video evidence doing her in.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict

The jury had unanimously ruled in favour of Johnny Depp, finding Amber Heard guilty on most counts, and ordered the actress to pay $10 million in compensatory damages to the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar, with another $5 million in punitive damages to him. The judge had later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 as per a state cap, but word is that the Aquaman actress is yet to pay any of said damages to her ex, on account of her financial situation now being in doldrums post the trial. However, it's been touted that Depp could be the least concerned about receiving all this money as though it might seem a lot, it's actually chump change to him, and clearing his name was his only motive.

Johnny Depp accused of paying former girlfriends, first wife

However, new allegations have now cropped up in the case, which could change everything. As per recent Hollywood news reports, Johnny Depp has been accused of paying his former girlfriends and fiancés, including , Winona Ryder, , Jennifer Grey and Sherlyn Finn among others $150 million in exchange for their silence amongst many others. The allegation, which have appeared in the Hollywood Reporter, also claim that Johnny paid his first wife, makeup artist, Lori Allison, whom he married in 1983, a sum of $1.25 million to stay mum. Wonder how much of these accusations are true or have they been again planted to besmirch Johnny Depp.