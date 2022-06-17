Amber Heard reveals what she'll tell her daughter about legal battle with Johnny Depp when she grows up

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook-Charlie Puth collab, Amber Heard's 'crocodile tears', Thor Love And Thunder advance booking and more

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict:

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury's verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of and ordered to pay him $15 million as as compensation.

Amber Heard reveals what she'll tell her daughter

In a conversation with NBC, Amber Heard was asked how she sees her future now, to which she responded that she'll get to be a mother full time, where she doesn't need to juggle calls with lawyers. When prodded further about what she might say if one day she may want to tell her daughter about all that went down with Johnny Depp or would have to tell her daughter about everything she's gone through. Amber replied that she'll tell her daughter that she did the right thing; that she did everything she could to stand up for herself and the truth.

Johnny Depp might sue Amber Heard again for calling him a liar

In the same interview, the Aquaman actress said that she did not regret her testimony one bit and stood by every word of it and called the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's testimony in court, where he claimed to never have hit her, a lie. Now, a New York-based lawyer has claimed in a separate interview that Amber could be back in a courtroom after her latest statements as Johnny would be well within his rights to sue her again for not only trying to re-tarnish his image, but also refute the court's verdict.