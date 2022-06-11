A few days ago, the verdict of the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation case was given. The Aquaman actress was ordered to pay $8.35 million to Depp, and her lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, had claimed that she can't afford to pay the amount. Recently, the actress was spotted for the first time after the case verdict and she was seen coming out of a private jet. Well, Depp fans are slamming her on social media for traveling in a private plane. Also Read - Vikram success bash: Kamal Haasan celebrates the film's blockbuster response; thanks fans [View Pics]

According to TMZ, after getting down from the private jet she went into her luxury SUV. The portal reported that Amber was in NYC for meetings, but took the jet from New Jersey to D.C. and then went to Virginia. Also Read - 'No Anuj No Anupamaa' trends; MaAn fans are worried – here's why

Replying to TMZ's tweet, a netizen wrote, "How much does a typical private jet cost? If you can afford that, you can afford to pay what you owe Johnny and those kids at the children's hospital." One more netizen wrote, "She has money for private jet, but not for donating to sick kids?! Which she claimed she already did."

vs 's defamation case was making it to the headlines for the past few weeks. From testimonies of witnesses to statements of other Hollywood celebs on the case, the trial grabbed everyone’s attention.

On the professional front, currently, Depp has no projects that are officially announced. But, Amber will be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is slated to release in 2023. Well, Depp’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screens again. The actor was last seen in the film Minamata and his performance in it was appreciated.

Depp is famously known for his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Reportedly, the actress was dropped from the franchise because of the defamation trial.