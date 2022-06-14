Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury’s verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of Johnny Depp and ordered Amber Heard to pay him $15 million as as compensation. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring with yet sizzling photoshoot; fans say, ‘Baby you are on fire’ [View pics]

Amber Heard reveals why verdict went in Johnny Depp's favour

Reacting why the jury verdict went in the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's favour, told NBC that the jury could neither make a proper judgment nor arrive at an informed conclusion as they had sat in those seats and heard over 3 weeks of nonstop, relentless testimony from paid employees and even from randos (random, odd people, regarded as suspicious) towards the end of the trial. The last line was an obvious dig at Kate Moss, one of star witnesses and ex-girlfriend, and Twitter did not take kindly to Amber's insinuation. Check out some of the tweets below:

Amber Heard brutally slammed on Twitter for 'randos' dig

not amber “everyone is lying except me” heard implying that KATE MOSS IS A RANDO LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/4CJK6ZJJdD — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) June 13, 2022

Randos Unite! I nominate Kate Moss "Queen of the Randos"? pic.twitter.com/MJqTi1SyXE — Morgan Higby Night (@devilsnight) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard: “Johnny’s later witnesses were what I like to call ‘rando’s”

Kate Moss is a rando? ?#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/LgV0Xt5tPB — Celina (@celina_ena) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard: ‘ i heard that JD pushed Kate Moss down the stairs’ Kate Moss: ‘That never happened’ Amber Heard: ‘what’s with all these randos? Why’d she testify? ?‍♀️’ — frank drebin (@danblock4) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard calling witnesses including Kate Moss randos is the funniest and most offensive shit i saw today. You are not helping yourself here. pic.twitter.com/6HYCV1AfHB — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard referring to Kate Moss a Rando is perhaps one of the greatest shows of her delusion. Kate Moss. pic.twitter.com/5gE5v3lqm3 — ??‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) June 13, 2022

The funniest thing about Amber Heard calling witnesses who testified against her “randos” is that their testimony probably did the most damage to her case because they were completely unbiased. Oh, and one of them was Kate Moss. #johnnydeppvsamberheard pic.twitter.com/Q5bhQ1UbZr — Dee (@tasteofsanity) June 13, 2022

I left out Kate Moss. I don't know if #AmberHeard meant Moss, as well. Could Kate Moss, legendary super model, be considered a "rando"? https://t.co/Ncc1PzGhLH — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 13, 2022

Let it rest already, Amber.