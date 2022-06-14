Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury’s verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of Johnny Depp and ordered Amber Heard to pay him $15 million as as compensation. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring with yet sizzling photoshoot; fans say, ‘Baby you are on fire’ [View pics]
Amber Heard reveals why verdict went in Johnny Depp's favour
Reacting why the jury verdict went in the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's favour, Amber Heard told NBC that the jury could neither make a proper judgment nor arrive at an informed conclusion as they had sat in those seats and heard over 3 weeks of nonstop, relentless testimony from paid employees and even from randos (random, odd people, regarded as suspicious) towards the end of the trial. The last line was an obvious dig at Kate Moss, one of Johnny Depp's star witnesses and ex-girlfriend, and Twitter did not take kindly to Amber's insinuation. Check out some of the tweets below:
Amber Heard brutally slammed on Twitter for 'randos' dig
