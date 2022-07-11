Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation case is still keeping everyone hooked. The much-publicised trial has grabbed everyone's attention as both the stars made some serious accusations against each other. From Amber accusing him of physically harassing her to Johnny Depp accusing her of violent behaviour - both the stars made some very serious allegations in court. And still there is no end to this. Now, that the court has ordered Amber Heard to pay a bomb to Johnny Depp in damages, the insurance company has reportedly refused to support the Aquaman 2 actress. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Amber Heard files motion to dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation trial verdict; Ajay Devgn take a dig at Chris Hemsworth and more

Reports suggest that the insurance company has refused to pay for Amber Heard by stating that was 'willfully' and 'maliciously' defamed by her. Not one, but two insurance companies have moved to court and filed a suit against to absolve themselves from further paying for damages. As reported by Law and Crime, New York Marine and General Insurance Company have filed a suit against Amber on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California. Reports suggest that the actress had a $1 million liability policy with the company, with which she could have paid a portion of the damages she owes Johnny. As the verdict in trial, Amber Heard was asked by the court to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The insurance company, however, could refuse the payout, if Amber was found to have committed 'willful' and 'malicious' misconduct, say the reports.

Is further trouble mounting for Amber Heard? The Aquaman 2 actress seems to be in a great legal and financial mess. Earlier, Amber Heard has reportedly mentioned that she does not have money to pay for the damages to Johnny Depp. The actress was also spotted shopping at discounted store.