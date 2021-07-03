Amber Heard welcomes a baby girl via surrogacy — read deets

Aquaman's actor Amber Heard is blessed with a baby girl. This is right after her former husband, Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost a case involving her. Amber Heard posted a picture of hers on Twitter with the baby girl lying down on her chest. She also wrote an emotional note on how she always wanted to be a mother. Amber Heard said, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child." She further said that she wanted to be a mom on her own terms. The baby girl has been named Oonagh Paige Heard. The child was born on April 8, 2021. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V reveals why he stopped cooking, Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel's Cindrella teaser gets internet talking and more

In the note, she wrote, "I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib." The actress said that her daughter was the start of the rest of her life.

According to the Hollywood portal Page Six, the baby girl was born via surrogacy and has been named after her dead mother, Paige. A source was quoted as saying to the portal, "She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She's so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life."

It seems Amber Heard wanted to break some of the stigma that women with fertility issues face. She wanted to say that there are more options than the regular biological route. As per Page Six, she is in a reported relationship with Bianca Butti. Before that, she was allegedly having an affair with the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk. Butti and Heard are together for more than a year. Amber Heard's mother passed away in May 2020. The Aquaman actress has been keeping a low profile amidst all the legal issues with Johnny Depp.