As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury’s verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of Johnny Depp and ordered Amber Heard to pay him $15 million as as compensation.

Amber Heard could go bankrupt to pay Johnny Depp's compensation

The Aquaman actress' lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, has now shockingly revealed that her client just cannot afford what's being ordered of her to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar in damages. As per reports, every paycheck that Amber has earned from the ment she's entered showbiz, including all her movies and endorsements till date, wouldn't be enough to cover the cost of $10.3 compensation ordered by the jury to play Johnny, plus, the additional punitive damages, which brings the total payment due to about $15 million. This begs the question as to what she has been earning till date as a relatively popular Hollywood actress, and if she has been cashing in decent salaries, then where has all that money gone? Surely, it couldn't have all been spent in her litigations.

Amber Heard to receive multi-million dollar deal for book

A source revealed to OK Magazine that Amber Heard is seriously considering the prospect of publishing a tell-all book as she considers her career in Hollywood over after losing her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and is excited to embark on writing a tell-all book not just about Johnny, but her entire time so far in showbiz as she now feels her career in entertainment is well and truly over. However, word is that Captain Jack Sparrow's lawyers will go over every minute aspect of the book with a fine comb and rest assured will slap her with a another defamation suit if anything untoward comes forth. Nevertheless, if the deal goes through, it should at least fetch her the money to cough up the $10.30 million compensation ordered by the jury to pay her ex (she may not have to pay the amount for the punitive damages after the her lawyer's appeal the verdict).