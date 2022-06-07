Amber Heard's sister reacts after the Aquaman actress’ loss to Johnny Depp in defamation case

The high-profile defamation trial between and ended on June 1 as the jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. While Depp celebrated the verdict, Heard slammed the decision in her own statement. Her sister Whitney Heard has now broken her silence on the court battle and said that the Aquaman actress will forever have her support. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp to release music album with Jeff Beck after winning case against Amber Heard; BTS boys express love for ARMY and more

"I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," Whitney wrote on Instagram.

She further added, "We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side."

"I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side…#istandwithamberheard," she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by whit heard (@whitheard)

Heard has to now pay $15 million in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages). While the jury in the verdict sided more with Depp, it still ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting back against her charges. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

After losing her court battle with Depp, Heard said in a statement, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."