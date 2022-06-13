As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more celeb couples caught kissing in public [View Pics]

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict:

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury’s verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of and ordered to pay him $15 million as as compensation. Also Read - Ram Charan shares a beautiful picture with wife Upasana Kamineni ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary; fans call them ‘cute couple’

Amber Heard speaks out for first time on Johnny Depp verdict

Reacting to the verdict going in the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's favour, the Aquaman actress told NBC that she doesn't blame the jury and actually understands their decision as Johnny is a beloved character, fantastic actor and people feel they know him. She added that she doesn't care what one thinks about her or what judgments people want to make about what happened in the privacy of her home, her marriage, behind closed doors as she doesn't presume the average person should know these things and so, she doesn’t take it personally. She also declared that even if somebody's sure she deserves all the hate and vitriol directed at her, even if that person thinks she's lying, they still couldn’t look her in the eye and tell her that they think it has been fair. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung’s latest pics leave ARMY swooning; ‘So hot,’ say fans [View Reactions]