American actor Peter Greene, known for Pulp Fiction, found dead in…; his body confirms…

Peter Greene, who was known for his work in Pulp Fiction, was found dead in his apartment in New York City last week. Read to know more.

American actor Peter Greene, best known for Pulp Fiction, was found dead at his New York City apartment last week. Authorities confirmed that injuries were seen on his body. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear. An investigation into the same is currently going on. As per law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, Greene’s body showed some injuries. But the official could not determine what caused them. At this stage of the case, authorities have ruled out any possibilities, and Greene’s death is currently under investigation as it is yet to be determined whether it resulted from homicide, drugs or another cause.

The New York City medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of the death. Peter’s body was discovered last Friday after police conducted a welfare check. The check was initiated, followed by concerns raised by neighbours, who reportedly heard some loud music inside from the apartment for several days. After the noise continued without any response from Greene, neighbours contacted the building’s management. Meanwhile police were alerted and a locksmith was called to gain access to the apartment. According to reports, Greene was found dead in his living room. No further details about the scene have been shared yet. With his sudden demise, the entertainment industry and his followers in shock.

TRENDING NOW

Peter Greene was 60 at the time of his death. Born on October 8, 1965 in New Jersey, the actor has been part of several big projects that went on to gain popularity and huge hits. Over the years, he worked in several movies such as The Mask, Blue Streak, Pulp Fiction, A Pornstar Is Born, Clean, Shaven, The Rich Man's Wife, Judgment Night, The Bounty Hunter, Laws of Gravity , Under Siege 2 and Fist of the Warrior, to his credit. The actor is also known his shows like The Continental From the World of John Wick, For Life, Life on Mars, The Black Donnellys, Dead and Deader, Whack-O!, Cold Betrayal and Sets.

According to his Wikipedia data, the actor last appeared in Beggarman. The film also featured Lenny Thomas, Melissa L. Williams, Peter Gaudio, Meeko Gattuso, Darwin Harris, Gio Drasconi and Alestair Shu in key roles. The movie was released in 2025. It has been directed by Frankie Montero and produced by Frankie Montero, Lenny Thomas, Matt Grossman, Justin Booker, Arielle Szalkowski, and Artie Gillman.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more