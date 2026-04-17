American singer D4vd ARRESTED in murder case; girl's body found inside his Tesla

American singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl whose body was found inside an abandoned Tesla last year.

The 21-year-old artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police on April 16. Authorities say he is being held without bail while prosecutors review the case. Burke is accused of killing Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager who had been missing for months before her body was discovered in September 2025.

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Who Is D4vd?

D4vd first rose to fame in 2022 after his breakout track “Romantic Homicide” exploded online. The Houston-born singer quickly built a massive following across streaming platforms and social media.

Since then, he has released more music, toured internationally and opened for major artists including SZA on her SOS Tour. At the time of his arrest, Burke was one of the most talked-about young artists in alternative pop.

Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was a teenage girl from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, California. According to reports, Celeste had gone missing multiple times in 2024 before disappearing for the final time in April of that year. Her family said she never returned home after that.

How Was Her Body Found?

The investigation took a shocking turn in September 2025. Police were called to inspect an abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills after neighbors complained about a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

When officers opened the car, they found human remains inside the trunk area. The body was later identified as Celeste’s. Authorities said the Tesla was registered under Burke's name.

Why Is D4vd Being Linked to the Case?

Investigators began focusing on Burke after learning that the abandoned Tesla belonged to him. Police later searched a Hollywood Hills home reportedly connected to Burke’s team. Court filings also showed that members of the singer’s family were called to testify before a jury in California.

Reports have also claimed that Celeste once told her mother she had a boyfriend named David. Attention around the case intensified further after online users pointed out that both Celeste and Burke appeared to have similar “Shhh…” tattoos on one of their fingers.

However, authorities have never publicly confirmed whether there was any relationship between the two.

Has D4vd Commented on the Allegations?

Burke has not spoken publicly in detail about the case. His lawyers, however, have denied the allegations and said they plan to fight the charges. In a statement, his legal team said they would “vigorously defend David’s innocence” and argued that evidence would eventually show he was not responsible for Celeste’s death.

What Happens Next?

Police say the case will now be presented to the District Attorney’s office. At this stage, Burke has been arrested on suspicion of murder, but he has not been convicted. Many details in the case remain unclear, including exactly how Celeste died and what evidence investigators believe links Burke directly to her death. As the investigation continues, more information is expected to emerge in court in the coming weeks.

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